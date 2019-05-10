Young ref abuse stopped with new shirts
Young referees have started wearing purple shirts, in a bid to cut out the verbal abuse they often get.

The initiative by the Cheltenham Youth Football League puts referees aged 18 and under in brightly coloured shirts, to act as a visual deterrent.

Reports of abuse have dropped from seven incidents last season to just one incident this season.

"They see we're kids and we're not going to get everything right," said one young referee.

