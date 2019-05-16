Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'How to be body positive as a trans person'
Jessica Fletcher is a month into transitioning from male to female and says surrounding herself with positive things has been helping her.
Having an immediate network that "love and care" about her has also helped in her transition, she said.
She described her journey through transition as being like "removing bars from a cage".
If you or someone you know has been affected by a mental health issue, help and support is available via BBC Action Line.
-
16 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window