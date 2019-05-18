Airborne photoshoot for Hercules aircraft

Media player
RAF Brize Norton Hercules captured in mid-air photoshoot
As far as breathtaking photos go, this training exercise is definitely up there.
A training exercise from RAF Brize Norton provided the RAF's photographers with an opportunity to photograph their C-130 Hercules aircraft in mid-air.
Although they train every day, flying with three aircraft on one exercise is quite rare.
18 May 2019
