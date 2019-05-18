Media player
Hundreds of bikers in Bloody Sunday demo in Bristol
Hundreds of bikers have paraded through Bristol protesting at the prosecution of a former British soldier over Bloody Sunday.
The convoy took 15 minutes to pass the BBC buildings in Whiteladies Road where dozens of people, including veterans wearing their medals, waved flags and cheered the convoy on.
The riders passed down Park Street to The Centre where they stopped next to the Cenotaph.
It was one of a number of protests taking place across the UK.
18 May 2019
