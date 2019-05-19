Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
InterCity 125: Hundreds bid farewell to high speed train
Railway fans visited Paddington Station to mark the last high speed train journey from London to Exeter.
The InterCity 125 trains have been replaced by newer models after more than 40 years of service.
The trip sold out days ahead of its run.
Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes
-
19 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-48327745/intercity-125-hundreds-bid-farewell-to-high-speed-trainRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window