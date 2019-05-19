Hundreds bid farewell to high speed train
Railway fans visited Paddington Station to mark the last high speed train journey from London to Exeter.

The InterCity 125 trains have been replaced by newer models after more than 40 years of service.

The trip sold out days ahead of its run.

Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes

