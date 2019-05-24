Refugees thank rescuer 40 years on
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Vietnamese refugees thank their rescuer, 40 years on

In 1979, Linh Thi Thuy Spearing and her family fled Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, fearful of Chinese persecution at the end of the Vietnam War.

They were rescued by Captain Healey Martin, who was in command of a cargo ship, the SS Sibonga.

Forty years later, the families rescued by Capt Martin travelled to his care home to thank him in person.

  • 24 May 2019
Go to next video: Proving I'm more than 'that girl from Alton Towers'