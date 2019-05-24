Refugees thank rescuer 40 years on

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Vietnamese refugees thank their rescuer, 40 years on
In 1979, Linh Thi Thuy Spearing and her family fled Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, fearful of Chinese persecution at the end of the Vietnam War.
They were rescued by Captain Healey Martin, who was in command of a cargo ship, the SS Sibonga.
Forty years later, the families rescued by Capt Martin travelled to his care home to thank him in person.
-
24 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-48401961/vietnamese-refugees-thank-their-rescuer-40-years-onRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window