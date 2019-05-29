Media player
Bristol man on giving up Netflix for Ramadan
Rizwan Ahmed is the Muslim chaplain at Bristol University and cultural awareness officer at Bristol Muslim Cultural Society.
He says fasting for Ramadan is not just about giving up food and water, but also a time to give your senses a break from stimulation too.
So this year he is also giving up Netflix, YouTube and social media.
29 May 2019
