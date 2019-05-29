Bristol Rovers: Gas Girls are back

Media player
Bristol Rovers female team make return after 14 years
Rovers have a women's team again for the first time since 2005, after the club's community trust announced a new senior team and an under-18s side for next season.
The original Gas Girls started in 1998 - but they became Bristol Academy and then Bristol City Women.
The team will be recruiting new players throughout May, June and July at the £6m Lockleaze Sports Centre.
Video Journalist : Alexander Howick
29 May 2019
