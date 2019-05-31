Giant Greta Thunberg mural painted on building wall
Huge Greta Thunberg mural painted on Bristol wall

A large mural of the Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg has been painted on a wall in Bristol.

The 15m-high image took eight days to paint.

Artist Jody Thomas said Thunberg embodies a "new movement" in the fight against climate change.

  • 31 May 2019
