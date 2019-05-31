Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Crowd of six thousand celebrate Bristol's community Iftar
Thousands of people came together in Easton, Bristol to celebrate the city's third grand street Iftar.
The event was started in 2017 as a direct response to the Manchester terror attacks.
It has since doubled in size every year the Iftar has been held.
Video journalists: Dion Hesson & Alex Howick
-
31 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-48474178/crowd-of-six-thousand-celebrate-bristol-s-community-iftarRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window