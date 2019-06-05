D-Day veteran: 'There was nothing to celebrate'

Media player
D-Day veteran, 94, recalls horrors of Juno Beach
In 1944, Fred Thorne from Bristol was a corporal with the Royal Marines.
He was the skipper of one of the landing craft which took Canadian soldiers to Juno Beach.
He said: "We'd been trained to such a high schedule, that you didn't want to let your friends down."
Now aged 94, he reflects on the things he saw when D-Day began.
05 Jun 2019
