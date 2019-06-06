Family of foxes take over urban garden

Media player
Video
Family of foxes take over garden in south Bristol
What would you do if more than half a dozen foxes moved into your back garden?
This was the dilemma Zoe Hunt from Bristol faced after a family of the wild animals moved in.
She said they are "really cute" but "messy" but are having a "whale of a time".
06 Jun 2019
