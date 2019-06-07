Smallest heart pump helps patients
Smallest heart pump helps patients in Bristol

Patients who would otherwise die from acute heart failure are being given a life-saving operation in Bristol using the world's smallest heart pump.

The device is the size of a kidney bean.

Bristol Heart Institute is one of only two places in the UK to offer the procedure.

