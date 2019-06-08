Musician awarded British Empire Medal

Media player
Queen's Birthday Honours 2019: Allan Schiller awarded British Empire Medal
Allan Schiller's musical career started when he was just nine.
As a teenager he made his first appearance at the BBC Promenade Concerts and the Edinburgh Festival and has toured the United States, the former Soviet Union, and most of Europe.
The 76 year old has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to music and charity.
08 Jun 2019
