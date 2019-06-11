Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Appeal from murder victim Shelley Morgan's sister
On the 35th anniversary of her disappearance, the sister of a woman who was murdered has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Shelley Morgan's body was found in woodland near Bristol in 1984 but the case remains unsolved.
Shelley's sister Holle Brian says the family wants to know what happened.
-
11 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-48592571/appeal-from-murder-victim-shelley-morgan-s-sisterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window