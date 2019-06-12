Talk Club aims to get men to 'open up'

Media player
Talk Club wants men to 'open up' about mental health
A group of men from the West have started a new Facebook page called Talk Club.
It was set up to encourage men to speak about what’s going on in their lives to improve their well-being.
The idea is to stop men from becoming mentally overwhelmed and create a culture where problems can be shared, and friends listen without any judgement.
12 Jun 2019
