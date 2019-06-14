Family's struggle to get son home
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Wiltshire family's struggle to get son home

The family of a Wiltshire teenager, who has been in hospital since last year, say they are desperate to get him home.

Kale Turner suffered brain damage while waiting for an operation to remove a brain tumour at Bristol Children’s Hospital.

But he can't return home until his family buy a new house that's suitable for him.

His family and friends are now fundraising to buy a bungalow so he can go home.

  • 14 Jun 2019
Go to next video: Santas ride for brain tumour research