Wiltshire family's struggle to get son home
The family of a Wiltshire teenager, who has been in hospital since last year, say they are desperate to get him home.
Kale Turner suffered brain damage while waiting for an operation to remove a brain tumour at Bristol Children’s Hospital.
But he can't return home until his family buy a new house that's suitable for him.
His family and friends are now fundraising to buy a bungalow so he can go home.
14 Jun 2019
