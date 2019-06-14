Video

A cyclist who knocked over a woman in her 70s in a hit-and-run crash has been jailed for 16 months.

Conor Coltman, 27, hit the pedestrian as she crossed East Street in Bedminster, Bristol, on the morning of 15 January.

Coltman had been due to face trial at Bristol Crown Court in October but pleaded guilty to causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving.

He also admitted a charge of failing to appear at court.