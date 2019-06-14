Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CCTV shows moment before Bristol bike hit-and-run
A cyclist who knocked over a woman in her 70s in a hit-and-run crash has been jailed for 16 months.
Conor Coltman, 27, hit the pedestrian as she crossed East Street in Bedminster, Bristol, on the morning of 15 January.
Coltman had been due to face trial at Bristol Crown Court in October but pleaded guilty to causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving.
He also admitted a charge of failing to appear at court.
-
14 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-48638839/cctv-shows-moment-before-bristol-bike-hit-and-runRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window