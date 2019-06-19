Engineers scale suspension bridge heights
Clifton Suspension Bridge scaled by engineers for safety checks

Once a year, engineers at Bristol's Clifton Suspension Bridge climb the cables to assess the safety of the 155-year-old structure.

Isambard Kingdom Brunel's famous bridge was closed for five days to allow for the checks.

The bridge is some 75m (275ft) above the River Avon and links the Clifton area of the city with Leigh Woods.

