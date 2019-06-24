Timelapse video of bridge installation
Giant crane is used to lift new M49 bridge into place

A giant 500-tonne crane has been used to lift a new bridge into place as part of work to create a new elevated junction on the M49.

It will also provide a connection into the Avonmouth and Severnside Enterprise Area from the motorway network.

The timelapse video was filmed by Highways England on Saturday.

