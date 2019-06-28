Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Time-lapse of Bristol's Colston Hall interior redesign
Work continues apace on the multi-million pound redesign of the interior of Bristol's Colston Hall.
The 1950s concert venue is due to reopen in 2020, after the £48.8m refurbishment.
Time-lapse footage captured the progress workers are making to transform the Main Hall over the last few months.
-
28 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-48804937/time-lapse-of-bristol-s-colston-hall-interior-redesignRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window