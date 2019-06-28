Time-lapse of Colston Hall interior redesign
Time-lapse of Bristol's Colston Hall interior redesign

Work continues apace on the multi-million pound redesign of the interior of Bristol's Colston Hall.

The 1950s concert venue is due to reopen in 2020, after the £48.8m refurbishment.

Time-lapse footage captured the progress workers are making to transform the Main Hall over the last few months.

