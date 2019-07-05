Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Hay devil' whirlwinds spotted in field near Bristol
These 'hay devil' whirlwinds occur in calm, very sunny conditions when a fast-rising column of warm air begins to rotate.
This one was spotted in a field in Bitton, near Bristol, on Thursday by Elaine Tubbs.
She said this was one of two she watched that day.
"It’s the first I’ve ever seen within a newly cut hay field and I was 50 in December," Mrs Tubbs added.
05 Jul 2019
