'Hay devil' whirlwinds spotted in field

Video

These 'hay devil' whirlwinds occur in calm, very sunny conditions when a fast-rising column of warm air begins to rotate.

This one was spotted in a field in Bitton, near Bristol, on Thursday by Elaine Tubbs.

She said this was one of two she watched that day.

"It’s the first I’ve ever seen within a newly cut hay field and I was 50 in December," Mrs Tubbs added.