Drone shows hotel fire damage

Drone shows collapsed hotel fire damage near Bristol
Drone footage shows parts of a hotel ravaged by fire collapsed on to a major A-road, near to the M5.
The Premier Inn partially fell on the A4018 Cribbs Causeway, near Bristol, overnight and fire chiefs said "further elements" of the building had fallen on to the dual carriageway since.
Firefighters are still dealing with the blaze, which began on Wednesday afternoon.
All guests staying at the hotel when the fire broke out have now been accounted for, they said.
18 Jul 2019
-
