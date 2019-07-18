Hotel building collapses after huge fire
Premier Inn hotel near Bristol collapses after huge fire

A hotel has collapsed after a huge fire which started on Wednesday.

Roads have been closed as firefighters attempt to put out flames at the Premier Inn at Cribbs Causeway on the outskirts of Bristol.

It is not thought anybody was injured in the fire.

