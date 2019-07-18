Ladder video shows fire-hit hotel damage

Media player
Ladder video shows Bristol Premier Inn hotel damage
Video shot from a fire service ladder has revealed the extent of the damage to Premier Inn hotel hit by fire.
The hotel at Cribbs Causeway, near Bristol, caught fire on Wednesday.
Firefighters declared a major incident.
18 Jul 2019
