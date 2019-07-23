Silent Hobo inspiring future cricketers

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Silent Hobo's graffiti inspiring future Bristol cricketers
Silent Hobo is painting a mural for Gloucestershire County Cricket at their Bristol ground.
He hopes the mural will inspire children to "give cricket a go".
The mural will be officially launched on 29 July.
Silent Hobo is well known for his art on the streets of Bristol.
-
23 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-49076634/silent-hobo-s-graffiti-inspiring-future-bristol-cricketersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window