Somerset lavender farm is blooming
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Somerset lavender farm is blooming

The Somerset Lavender Farm, based in Faulkland, near Radstock has over 10 acres of lavender.

The visitor farm is full of the purple flower and they create products from the plant.

Farmer Francis Green said: "You never get tired of the view. It's like a sea of purple."

It smells good too!

  • 31 Jul 2019