Singing for Jamaican independence

Video

A singing group dedicated to Jamaican culture has been performing to celebrate the Caribbean island's independence day.

Donna Pinnock founded Tan Teddy when she felt there was not enough traditional Jamaican culture in Bristol.

She said there "were plenty of parties, but no Jamaican folk culture".

After talking with friends and family the group started in a hairdressers and have been running ever since.

Next year will be its 10th anniversary.