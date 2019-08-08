Media player
Bristol International Balloon Fiesta: Giant Darth Vader invades sky
A giant Darth Vader hot air balloon took to the skies above Bristol, joining 57 other hot air balloons of all shapes and sizes.
The Star Wars-themed balloon was part of the first day of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
It was the first Thursday mass ascent in the 41-year history of the event - Europe's largest annual meeting of hot air balloons.
08 Aug 2019
