Balloon put through MOT for Bristol Balloon Fiesta
A hot air balloon is a registered aircraft, exactly the same as an aeroplane or a helicopter.
Being a registered aircraft means it needs an annual inspection to prove its airworthiness and ensure its "ship shape and Bristol fashion", even if the grim weather keeps it grounded.
10 Aug 2019
