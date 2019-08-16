Giant earth model opens to the public

Media player
Massive Luke Jerram Earth model on display in Bristol
A huge, spinning model of Earth has opened to the public.
The artwork, named Gaia, is designed to give people the same sensation astronauts experience when looking at the planet from space.
It has been created by artist Luke Jerram and is on display at Bristol University's Great Hall in the Wills Memorial Building.
It is on display until 18 August.
Video: Alex Howick
16 Aug 2019
