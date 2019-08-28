'That lifestyle either leads to prison or grave'

Media player
'I stopped drug dealing when a gun was pulled on me'
Chef Roger Moore used to sell drugs as his immigration status meant he was unable to work legally.
But when a gun was pointed at him he chose to turn his life around and leave the game.
After doing a Street2Boardroom course he learned how to apply skills picked up on the street to business.
He now runs his own Caribbean restaurant in east Bristol.
28 Aug 2019
