'That lifestyle either leads to prison or grave'
'I stopped drug dealing when a gun was pulled on me'

Chef Roger Moore used to sell drugs as his immigration status meant he was unable to work legally.

But when a gun was pointed at him he chose to turn his life around and leave the game.

After doing a Street2Boardroom course he learned how to apply skills picked up on the street to business.

He now runs his own Caribbean restaurant in east Bristol.

  • 28 Aug 2019
