Crossing the road 1960s style

Video

Pelican crossings were introduced into the UK during the summer of 1969, by the then Ministry of Transport, as a safer way of crossing busy roads.

One of the first was this one, on Cribbs Causeway, in north Bristol.

Despite a public information campaign at the time many people were unsure how to use them.

Here is part of BBC Points West's report from July 1969, with reporter Amanda Theunissen.