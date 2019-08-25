Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Why I ran away with the circus'
Lyn Routledge ran away from a university offer to join the circus when she was 27 years old.
When she told her mum and friends she said they just "laughed".
Miss Routledge has now trained the new generation of aerial performers after 20 years of work in the circus industry.
She is currently working with the Invisible Circus performing on the SS Great Britain until 1 September.
25 Aug 2019
