Video

The moment a huge hoard of silver coins dating back to the aftermath of the Battle of Hastings was caught on camera.

The 2,528 silver coins were found in the Chew Valley, north-east Somerset, by a group of metal detectorists.

Lisa Grace and Adam Staples, who unearthed the bulk of the hoard, said: "We've been dreaming of this for 15 years but it's finally come true."