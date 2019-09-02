I became a "frightened rabbit"

Media player
Soldier became a 'frightened rabbit' after warfare
Steve Ford was medically discharged from the army whilst working in Afghanistan after a bomb blast.
He was left injured and his friend was killed during the incident.
When he returned to the UK, he slept rough for several years and was eventually admitted to hospital for psychosis.
He is now getting support from the Salvation Army and is making a video about his experience so that other homeless veterans might see it and get help.
