I became a "frightened rabbit"
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Soldier became a 'frightened rabbit' after warfare

Steve Ford was medically discharged from the army whilst working in Afghanistan after a bomb blast.

He was left injured and his friend was killed during the incident.

When he returned to the UK, he slept rough for several years and was eventually admitted to hospital for psychosis.

He is now getting support from the Salvation Army and is making a video about his experience so that other homeless veterans might see it and get help.

  • 02 Sep 2019
Go to next video: The village for recovering veterans