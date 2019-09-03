Museum hunt for Bluebird Toys
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Swindon museum hunts for nostalgic Bluebird toys

Remember Polly Pockets and the Big Yellow Teapot?

Or did you long for a Lucy Locket?

The Swindon Museum and Art Gallery is looking for Bluebird toys from the 1980s and 1990s as part of an exhibition to celebrate popular toys from that time.

Video journalist: Amy Griffiths.

  • 03 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Too many toys to fit in one house