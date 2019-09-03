Media player
Swindon museum hunts for nostalgic Bluebird toys
Remember Polly Pockets and the Big Yellow Teapot?
Or did you long for a Lucy Locket?
The Swindon Museum and Art Gallery is looking for Bluebird toys from the 1980s and 1990s as part of an exhibition to celebrate popular toys from that time.
Video journalist: Amy Griffiths.
03 Sep 2019
