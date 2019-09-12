Video

A 750-year-old medieval scroll which details the accounts of a castle which once stood in the centre of Gloucester has gone on display.

The document lists repairs and an inventory of garrisons at the castle which was demolished hundreds of years ago.

It is amongst a treasure trove of historical documents housed at the Gloucestershire Archives in the city.

The building in Gloucester has recently been refurbished, and staff want to encourage more people to use the new Heritage Hub.