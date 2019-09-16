Media player
The parents keeping their child's gender a secret
Parents Jake and Hobbit have taken the unusual decision to keep the gender of their baby secret.
The pair, from Keynsham near Bath, did not even tell the child's grandmother their gender until they were 11 months old.
They say "gender bias is unconscious" and this is the only way to mitigate against that.
You can see more about this on Inside Out on BBC One in the West at 19:30 BST on Monday or on the iPlayer afterwards.
16 Sep 2019
