Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bristol triathlete, 71, an 'incentive' for younger runners
Bristol athlete Anne Dockery wants to dispel stereotypes about older people.
She took up running at the age of 55 and she now competes as a distance runner and triathlete.
Ms Dockery, who's from Southville, also featured in a recent exhibition in Bristol celebrating older people who love sport.
Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes.
-
19 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-bristol-49755843/bristol-triathlete-71-an-incentive-for-younger-runnersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window