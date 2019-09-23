Media player
Stonehenge draws crowds for autumn equinox party
Visitors gathered at Stonehenge to watch the sun rise, marking the moment when night and day are theoretically the same length across the world.
Druids, pagans and tourists were among the hundreds of people at the Wiltshire site of the ancient stones for the autumn equinox.
23 Sep 2019
