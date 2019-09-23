Crowds gather for Autumn equinox at Stonehenge
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stonehenge draws crowds for autumn equinox party

Visitors gathered at Stonehenge to watch the sun rise, marking the moment when night and day are theoretically the same length across the world.

Druids, pagans and tourists were among the hundreds of people at the Wiltshire site of the ancient stones for the autumn equinox.

  • 23 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Autumn equinox