Fungi 'could be a solution to food poverty'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fungi 'could be solution to food poverty'

A mycologist and researcher at Kew Gardens wants to raise awareness of the importance of fungi.

Mushroom-mad Rich Wright says fungi are a "brilliant solution" to food poverty.

He will be sharing his knowledge with other researchers and the general public in Bristol on Sunday, on what is National Fungus Day.

By Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley

  • 05 Oct 2019
Go to next video: 'Giant bird table' to help save species