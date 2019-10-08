Timelapse of The Wave surfing lake
Here's a first look at The Wave, an inland artificial surfing lake set to open this autumn.

The £25m development straddles land at Washingpool Farm, Almondsbury, and Over Court Farm in Easter Compton, South Gloucestershire.

The surfing lake will use technology developed in Spain to generate surfing waves of up to 1.5m (5ft) for surfers of varying skill levels.

