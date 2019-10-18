Battling pollution with plastic-free periods

Video

Four million period products are put down the toilet every day in the UK with some of that ending up on the coastline - but how can it be stopped?

One environmental group, Bristol-based City to Sea, has started a campaign to persuade women to swap "conventional" menstrual products for plastic-free or reusable.

This follows the results of a new study into how much plastic is in menstrual pads which revealed a single pack contains the same amount of plastic as five carrier bags.

They challenged three women to swap - we found out how they got on.