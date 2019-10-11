Media player
GWR train manager a hit for funny announcements
A train manager described as sounding like "the world’s most outrageously enthusiastic game show compere" has become a hit with commuters for his announcements.
Great Western Railway's David Shelley began spicing up his usual messages to make sure passengers listened to them.
Video journalist: Jonathan Holmes
11 Oct 2019
