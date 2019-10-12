Cave light art highlights gender equality fight
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bristol cave lights art highlights gender equality fight

A cave in Bristol has been lit up with dozens of lights to highlight the fight for gender equality.

The We Are Warriors installation, in Redcliffe Caves, will evolve as visitors add more lights.

It was commissioned to mark 100 years since women were first allowed to vote in the UK.

  • 12 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Dementia-friendly concert proves a hit