Surfing swan catches first waves on manmade lake
A swan has been filmed catching the first waves on an artificial surfing lake near Bristol.

The £25m inland lake in Easter Compton has been testing out its waves, over the past few weeks.

The freshwater lagoon, which is 180m (590ft) long and 200m (656ft) wide, is due to open in November.

  • 21 Oct 2019
