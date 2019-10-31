Bronze Age monument discovered in forest
A 4,000-year-old Bronze Age monument has been discovered hidden in woodland in the Forest of Dean.

The ring cairn was found by archaeologists following a laser survey of the area, which revealed the site beneath the trees.

It is the only known site of its kind in Gloucestershire.

