Bronze Age monument discovered in Forest of Dean
A 4,000-year-old Bronze Age monument has been discovered hidden in woodland in the Forest of Dean.
The ring cairn was found by archaeologists following a laser survey of the area, which revealed the site beneath the trees.
It is the only known site of its kind in Gloucestershire.
31 Oct 2019
