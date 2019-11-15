Media player
New club opens in face of closures in Bristol
The people behind Boomtown Fair Festival have opened a new venue in Bristol.
They hope they can buck the trend of closures in the city which has seen the loss of the Bierkeller, Syndicate, The Croft and the Cooler in the past decade.
Video journalist: Jasmine Ketibuah-Foley
15 Nov 2019
