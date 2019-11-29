Media player
Roxana Vilk is collecting lullabies from communities across Bristol
Roxana Vilk is collecting lullabies from communities across Bristol - more than 90 languages are spoken in the city.
She said sharing the songs "leads to the sharing of the stories behind them".
Lullabies collected so far include songs from Hungary, Iran, Ireland, Spain, Germany and Somalia.
The Lullabies exhibition will take place at the Trinity Centre in Bristol next year as part of Here and Now, a cultural project celebrating communities across the country and marking 25 years of the National Lottery.
29 Nov 2019
